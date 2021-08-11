Detective: Inmate attacked guard at Northumberland County Jail

Aug. 11—COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail on rape and other charges allegedly attacked a correctional officer without provocation, according to county detective Degg Stark.

Patrick M. Gurdak, 25, of Mount Carmel, is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment for allegedly attacking Correctional Officer Dylan Reinard, 20, on July 17. The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.

Gurdak, who was recently charged with drug offenses in Ralpho Township, was in an administrative hold status and was not in restraints as is normally the case for inmates in this type of hold. Reinard reported that several inmates prior to the attack were taunting Gurdak and he told them to move away from his cell. Gurdak then asked to go the medical department, according to court documents.

Reinard opened Gurdak's cell door at 3:43 p.m., July 17, and Gurdak allegedly attacked him immediately, according to court documents.

Gurdak allegedly struck Reinard on the left side of the face with his right fist. He then grabbed the CO from behind, securing his neck, and threw him to the ground, according to court documents.

While both the officer and inmate were on the floor, Gurdak allegedly struck Reinard in the face again with a closed fist. Gurdak then stopped the alleged attack as responding officers arrived, according to court documents.

Gurdak was placed on the ground and taken into custody, according to court documents.

Reinard sustained minor cuts, abrasions and bruises to his face, arms and hands. He did not require hospital treatment, according to court documents.

Gurdak was previously charged by Mount Carmel Police in 2019 with 17 offenses, including rape. Those charges are pending but jury selection is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Aug. 16 in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor, according to court documents.

Gurdak posted bail on those charges on May 13, 2020. He was charged with drug offenses in July.