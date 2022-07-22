Detective who investigated Martens case takes stand

Jul. 22—Four hours after officers arrived at a chaotic scene and found 10-year-old Victoria Martens dead and dismembered in a bathtub at a West Side apartment, Fabian Gonzales sat on the steps of the complex and relayed the events of the night to two police detectives.

He talked very fast and stammered. Josh Brown, the primary Albuquerque Police Department homicide detective on the case, said on the witness stand Thursday that he picked up on "red flags" in that interview and started to think of Gonzales as a suspect.

The trial of Gonzales, 37, continued Thursday in 2nd Judicial District Court in Albuquerque. A jury was seated July 13 and Judge Cindy Leos is presiding over the case.

Brown, now an internal affairs sergeant, answered questions and added context as jurors heard audio recordings of Gonzales' initial interview and watched clips of his lengthy interrogation at the police headquarters. Gonzales was arrested shortly after Victoria's death on Aug. 23, 2016, and originally charged with rape and murder.

Gonzales said that the evening before, he and his girlfriend — Michelle Martens, Victoria's mother — ran an errand and returned home just after dark to find Jessica Kelley walking down the apartment stairs with Victoria wrapped in a blanket.

Although Kelley had been acting strangely that day, Gonzales and Martens didn't think anything was amiss, he said in the interview with police.

He originally told police he never saw Victoria again before going to bed that night.

He said all appeared in order until Kelley woke the couple up in the middle of the night and attacked them with an iron before Gonzales frantically fled the apartment and started banging on neighbors' doors asking them to call police, Gonzales told detectives.

But Brown said on the stand that several factors made him suspicious of Gonzales.

For one, Gonzales, prior to the interview, asked how the little girl was doing. But he never asked again about Victoria.

Gonzales asked repeatedly when he would get to talk to Martens and if police had talked to her.

Gonzales' timeline of events didn't match with what neighbors told police.

Over the course of questioning that started before 9 a.m. and lasted until around 10 p.m., the shirtless Gonzales fidgeted, scratched at himself and went off on bizarre and confusing tangents.

"That's not normal behavior," Brown said. "He was kind of all over the place."

Gonzales is standing trial on charges of child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12, and seven counts of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Murder charges against Gonzales and Martens were dropped after authorities discovered they were not at the apartment at the time of Victoria's death.

Kelley, 37, has already pleaded no contest to six felony charges, including child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12. She was sentenced to 44 years in prison, although she will be eligible for parole in half that time.

Martens, 40, pleaded guilty in 2018 to child abuse, recklessly caused, resulting in the death of a child under 12. She faces 12 to 15 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Gonzales' attorneys contend that Kelley killed Victoria alone and then mutilated her body and tried to clean the crime scene.

Prosecutors allege that an unknown man who had a personal vendetta against Gonzales killed Victoria, and Gonzales helped dismember the child and tamper with evidence. He's also charged with child abuse for putting Victoria in a dangerous situation.

Gonzales had been living with Martens at the apartment for about a month, and Kelley, his cousin, had been staying there after being released from prison.

Brown, on the witness stand, described the large police presence that flooded the Arroyo Villas apartments near Irving and Golf Course NW after police were called at 4:30 a.m. to a reported battery.

Responding officers forced their way into Martens' apartment after hearing smoke alarms, and found Victoria's mutilated body burning in the bathtub.

"The magnitude of what we were dealing with was the highest I've ever experienced," Brown said. "This is the worst, this is the worst crime I've ever investigated."

He described walking through the apartment later that morning.

He first noticed a strong smell of cleaner. There were lots of blood stains and signs of efforts to clean up. There was blood spatter and stains on the carpet and the walls.

He was guided to a bathtub where Victoria's body was, and to a blood stain in her room where she is believed to have been killed.

There was a hamper containing some of her limbs and organs.

Brown recalled his experience field dressing deer and elk. He said dismembering Victoria would have taken two to three hours, plus efforts to clean up the blood.

"Blood is very hard to clean," he said.

It was a shocking crime that rocked Albuquerque, and there are signs the public hasn't forgotten about the child's death.

Members of the public have been approaching jurors — who wear visible pins to distinguish themselves — outside of the district courthouse, Judge Leos said in court.

She cautioned jurors about wearing the pins outside the courthouse and offered them escorts to and from their vehicles.

"This is obviously not something we want to have happen," she said of jurors talking to others about the case..

Toward the end of Thursday's proceedings, Stephen Aarons, Gonzales' attorney, began cross-examining Brown, who will continue on the stand Friday morning.

Aarons asked critical questions of the techniques Brown and other detectives used in the interviews, which led to Martens making a false confession.

Gonzales, Martens and Kelley were originally charged with raping and murdering Victoria. Police alleged Victoria had been injected with methamphetamine during a sexual assault before she was strangled and stabbed to death.

An autopsy report revealed she had no meth in her system.

Brown acknowledged he lied to Gonzales and Martens about what the other was saying, but said it's a regularly used police technique.

About two years after the girl's death, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez said detectives had "contaminated" the interview.

Much of what had been reported about the crime came from Martens' interview.

Kelley later pleaded guilty to the child abuse resulting in death charge.