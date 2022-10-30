Detective on Koula Case: “This Was Very Disturbing”
Sheriff Steve Helgeson examines the details of the Koula case and the confusing nature of the case.
Sheriff Steve Helgeson examines the details of the Koula case and the confusing nature of the case.
The Sioux Empire Kennel Club's 60th annual dog show goes through Sunday.
Two-time world champion Max Verstappen gave Red Bull reason to smile again on Saturday when he secured pole position for Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix with an authoritative late qualifying lap.
With the discovery of the remains of a man missing for almost 40 years, police can reveal a confession made just months after he was last seen alive.
"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," Greene said of Nancy Pelosi in 2019, per CNN.
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
The Queen of Pop Madonna shared shocking photos of her posing topless, while wearing corsets and fishnet stockings, as she celebrates a milestone since the release of her "Erotica" album in 1992.
Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.
Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and "violently assaulted" her husband Paul with a hammer.
The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.
Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
Bertinelli has responded on TikTok to claims that she and Perry once made out next to her then-husband, with the help of Swift's song "Anti-Hero."
"The Tonight Show" host hit Georgia's Republican Senate candidate with a scathing one-liner about abortion allegations.
Part of the agreement between the Philadelphia Eagles and Robert Quinn was to part ways after this season.
"Last December, I lost the ability to write. I showed my husband my nonsensical scribble on our holiday cards. 'I don’t know what’s happening to me,' I sobbed."
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick announced in June that they are expecting a baby boy in early 2023
Former NBA big man Channing Frye thinks one man is mostly to blame for all that has gone wrong with the Lakers.
Trump's silence was in stark contrast to other leading Republicans who denounced the assault on Pelosi's husband that's left him hospitalized.
Popular YouTuber Jake Paul meets UFC legend Anderson "Spider" Silva in Arizona, with possible next foe Nate Diaz in attendance.
"I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins," Hemsworth said