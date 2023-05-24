Detective: Lexington murder suspect followed victim into park, tried to take his gun

A man accused of murdering a 16-year-old is said to have followed the victim into a park and attempted to steal his firearm before allegedly exchanging gunfire, according to Lexington police detectives.

Stewart Watson, 19, is charged with murder and robbery following a May 5 incident which left three people shot — including Watson himself.

Watson is alleged to have shot and killed Michael Stinnett, whom he and others followed into a park near Summerhill and Woodspring drives, according to Lexington homicide Detective Josh Phillips.

Phillips testified in a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning that Watson and friends walked into the park following behind Stinnett and a group he was in. Watson was wearing a black ski mask when the incident took place, Phillips said.

Watson and Stinnett engaged in conversation and Watson asked 16-year-old Stinnett to see his firearm, which was inside his waistband, according to court testimony.

Phillips testified Stinnett pulled the tan Glock handgun out of his pants, showed it to Watson, and put it back. Watson responded by pulling his firearm out of his pocket, placing it on Stinnett’s chest and trying to take the gun from his waistband, according to police.

Stinnett was able to pull his firearm from his pants again and shoot Watson. Watson was not able to flee the scene due to his injuries, and was present when cops arrived. Another 19-year-old was shot in the exchange.

In court Wednesday, Watson appeared to be walking with a limp and had a cast on his arm.

Video footage from a nearby Circle K captured some of the moments leading up to the shooting, Phillips said. The video showed Watson and his friends being dropped off by a ride-sharing service and following Stinnett and his friends into the park, according to Phillips.

All the witnesses with both Stinnett and Watson’s groups — some of whom were minors — were interviewed separately on scene, and gave consistent stories to police, Phillips said in court.

Fayette District Judge Bruce Bell sent Watson’s case to a Fayette County grand jury, and kept his bond at $1 million.

Another preliminary hearing was held for a separate case against Watson on unrelated charges. That case was also sent to a grand jury.