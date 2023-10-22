Detective Malcolm Reiman Shares Secrets of Effective Interrogation

TechCrunch

Announced amid a deluge of news at this week’s Delivering the Future event in Seattle was word that Amazon will begin testing Agility’s Digit in a move that could bring the bipedal robot to its nationwide fulfillment centers. Not too long after, the firm began focusing Digit’s output exclusively on warehouse and factory work. In April of last year, Amazon named Agility one of the first five recipients of the company’s $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund.