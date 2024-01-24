Detective: Man said he had 'something' for kids' mom before getting gun, shooting her

Mario Duran Payne, 38, at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Payne is accused of fatally shooting the mother of his two children at her home in Covington's Latonia neighborhood on Jan. 6.

A Covington man accused of killing the mother of his two children earlier this month told police the fatal shooting was a “horrible accident,” a police detective testified on Wednesday.

Mario Duran Payne, 38, is charged in Kenton County District Court with murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say Payne shot and killed 25-year-old Kierra Lane at her home in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood on the afternoon of Jan. 6 and then fled to Louisville, leaving his children at the scene.

When police caught up with Payne at a hospital in Lousiville, he claimed that he only was trying to hand the gun to Lane and could not explain how it fired four times, Covington Detective Jim Lindeman said at a hearing to establish probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

Witnesses told police that Lane and Payne were exchanging custody of their children at another location in Latonia and he followed Lane to her West 34th Street home to pick up clothes so the kids could spend the night with him, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

The pair began arguing after they reached the home, Lindeman said, adding that witnesses reported to police that Payne said he had “something in the car for Kierra.”

He came onto the porch with a .380 caliber handgun and fired four rounds at Lane as she tried to flee back inside and close the door, Lindeman said, adding she was shot several times and collapsed just inside the front door.

That firearm has not been recovered, the detective said, though four shell casings were collected from the scene.

Investigators also collected video and audio recordings of the shooting, in which the sound of screaming and two gunshots can be heard, followed by Payne’s vehicle fleeing the scene.

The detective said there were six people inside the multi-family house, including Payne’s children, when the shooting took place.

Another witness told investigators that Payne called her immediately after the shooting saying that he “really (expletive) up,” Lindeman said.

Payne has prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and possession and he's not legally allowed to own a firearm, officials say.

His public defender has yet to respond to a phone call from The Enquirer seeking comment.

Payne is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center awaiting trial.

Judge Ken Easterling set Payne’s at $1 million cash and referred his case to a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict him.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington shooting: Man said killing of children's mom was 'accident'