Detective: Man threatens tax claims employees

Aug. 12—SUNBURY — A Coal Township man allegedly threatened to harm the employees in the Northumberland County Tax Claims office if they attempted to sell the home he lives in for unpaid taxes, according to county Detective Degg Stark.

Branden W. Williams, 33, of Coal Township, was cited with a summary count of harassment by Stark in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.

Stark reported that Williams called the county tax claims office on July 22 and allegedly threatened the employees if they try to sell his home. He said the unpaid taxes were owed by his landlord, Stark said.

Stark interviewed Williams on Aug. 10 and Williams allegedly confessed to making the threatening call.

The next judicial sale in Northumberland County is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 20.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER