Detective: Man used ruse to distract Liberty Arsenal owner before shooting him, brother

The man described as the getaway driver in the Liberty Arsenal killing failed to get his $4 million bail reduced Wednesday during a hearing in which a detective testified about what happened inside the Libuse store more than a year ago.

Laquarus Dyon Augustine is the only defendant who has not accepted a plea bargain among those who have been formally charged.

Ramonte Lamar Jackson, 24, took a plea deal on first-degree and attempted first-degree murder charges early in May. He is serving a life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence in store owner David Keith Paul's slaying, in addition to 50 years for the attempted first-degree murder of Michael Paul.

The attorney for Augustine, also 24, argued that the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office lead investigator in the case, Detective Andre Clark, didn't testify that his client had any part in the shooting or that an armed robbery took place.

He asked 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard to set Augustine's bond at $50,000.

Augustine has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in the May 7, 2021, shooting at the store off La. Highway 28 East. David Paul, 52, died at the scene, while his brother Michael Paul was seriously wounded.

Wood began asking Clark about his decision-making process and subpoenas that were issued, but Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman objected because he said the line of questioning wasn't relevant to a bond reduction hearing.

Beard agreed, so Wood asked Clark how Augustine was identified as a suspect. Clark replied that he was seen on surveillance video from inside the store.

Wood asked Clark if anything was stolen. Clark said no and also testified that Augustine wasn't seen doing anything illegal while inside.

But when Bowman got his opportunity to cross-examine Clark, he asked the detective to describe what happened that day.

Clark testified that surveillance video showed Augustine and Jackson inside the store. The two left about 15 to 30 minutes before the shooting, he said.

Story continues

Augustine made a statement after his arrest, Clark testified. In it, he said as Jackson drove away, he stated he wanted to rob the store.

'Senseless': Shooting leaves community with many questions

Court outburst: Arraignment delayed for defendant in Liberty Arsenal fatal shooting

Ramonte Jackson sentenced: Suspect in Liberty Arsenal shooting takes plea deal, gets life in prison

Jackson drove farther down the busy two-lane highway, turned around and drove past the store before stopping in a nearby neighborhood cul-de-sac to discuss a plan, according to Clark's testimony.

Jackson used two ammunition magazines in his plan, he said. He said Jackson took ammo from a cylindrical, high-capacity drum magazine and loaded a smaller magazine for a handgun.

The plan was to tell the Pauls that something was wrong with the drum magazine, Clark testified.

When they returned to the store, Augustine moved into the driver's seat of the Jeep sport-utility vehicle while Jackson went inside with the drum magazine.

Surveillance video shows Jackson walk in with the drum magazine and place it on a counter, said Clark. David Paul is seen picking it up and looking at it while Jackson transfers a handgun from his left to right hand, he testified.

Wood tried to object to Clark's testimony as he described what happened, but Beard overruled him.

Clark continued, saying David Paul was shot before his brother. Jackson returned to the vehicle, and Augustine drove away.

After Wood asked for bail to be set at $50,000, Bowman argued to Beard that there had been no testimony from the defense about what Augustine could afford to post.

He said the state was not saying Augustine shot anyone, but that he became an active participant by being there and becoming the getaway driver.

After Beard's denial, Wood asked for a trial date to be set. The trial will be held beginning Dec. 12.

Bowman said the state has made a plea bargain offer to Augustine — the maximum 40 years for a reduced charge of manslaughter — but that it only will be available until the plea date, Sept. 14.

Any motions filed by the Aug. 12 deadline also will be heard on Sept. 14.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Detective: Pair had plan to rob Liberty Arsenal before fatal shooting