Detective: Neighbors called 911 after Lexington mom said ‘Kill yourself, kill the kids’

“Kill yourself, kill the kids.”

Those were the words neighbors at a Rogers Road apartment said they heard from Nikki James, 43, who is accused of murdering her two children, according to a Lexington detective.

James appeared in Fayette District Court on Thursday before Judge John Tackett where more details were released in her case. James is alleged to have stabbed and killed her two kids, Deon Williams, 13, and Skyler Williams, 5. She faces two charges of murder – domestic violence and is being held in jail without bond.

The court heard from Joshua Crowe, a detective with the Lexington Police Department, who said James’ neighbors called the police after hearing her statements and seeing her covered in blood banging on their doors.

Nikki James, 43, sits alongside her public defender, Bonnie Potter, who heard testimony from LPD Detective Joshua Crowe.

When police arrived around 7:30 p.m., they found James in such a state with deep lacerations in numerous places on her body. She began to strike officers and was detained, Crowe said.

Crowe added that several witnesses at the scene told officers they heard James make statements that she “wanted to go home,” and “she killed her kids, but could not kill herself.”

When officers searched James’ apartment, they located the two children, also with stab wounds and lacerations. The children had no pulse and were not breathing. The two were later declared dead by the coroner at a local hospital.

Crowe also said multiple weapons were found at the scene.

James was taken to the hospital, according to court testimony. She was intubated for the severity of her injuries which included a deep laceration to her neck, and another laceration from her breast bone to her pelvic bone. She was held in a psychiatric unit as well.

She appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing where she pleaded not guilty. James is still being held at the Fayette County Detention Center without bond. A Fayette County judge said in court Thursday that a motion and hearing could be made at a later date to determine whether that could be amended.