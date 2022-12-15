Detective rescues woman in car submerged in pond

MARTIN COUNTY — Sheriff's detectives on Wednesday rescued a woman from inside a car that was sinking into a Stuart pond, according to an incident report.

It happened near Southeast Westminster Place and Southeast Willoughby Boulevard as Detectives Nicholas Castoro and Rhyss Heeter jumped into the water and swam to the car to extricate the unidentified woman from her vehicle.

A Martin County Fire Rescue dive team member moves toward a car where sheriff's detectives rescued a woman from drowning December 14, 2022.

According to sheriff's investigators, a witness at scene reported seeing the woman drive her vehicle into the small lake without stopping.

Fire rescue crews arrived and quickly provided medical care to the woman, said Cory Pippin, a spokesperson for Martin County Fire Rescue.

"The deputy was already on scene and dove into the water. Got the driver out ... out of the vehicle and got her to land," Pippin said.

The woman was transported to Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital where she was held for observation under Florida's Baker Act after telling deputies she had wanted to harm herself, a sheriff's incident report stated.

The fire rescue dive team later helped a tow truck remove the vehicle from the water, Pippin said.

"The (detectives) definitely did a commendable job," he said.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: A woman was pulled Wednesday from car sinking into a Stuart pond