Detective shot in Tacoma; two juveniles in custody

A detective with the Tacoma Police Department has been shot.

According to TPD, the detective was shot in the shoulder “while on a contact” in the 9600 block of South Hosmer, just south of Irving Park.

The detective has been transported to a hospital and is alert and talking and in stable condition, TPD confirmed to KIRO 7.

Just after 5 p.m., Tacoma police said they had two juvenile males in custody.

At this time we have two juvenile males in custody. The scene is still active and the investigation on going. — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) August 24, 2023

At 2:46 PM one of our detectives was shot while on a contact in the 9600 block of South Hosmer. Our PIO is at TPD HQ for all media inquiries. Details are few at this time but, information is that the Detective is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/95xptiqvu4 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) August 23, 2023

