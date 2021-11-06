Detective shot while serving search warrant in Long Branch Friday evening: city official

LONG BRANCH — A detective with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office was shot in the ankle during the execution of a search warrant Friday evening, a city official said.

The unidentified detective was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune in stable condition and the man suspected of firing the shot remained barricaded in the home on the 200 block of Chelsea Avenue where the incident occurred, said Domingos Saldida, public safety director of Long Branch.

Saldida said detectives from the county and Asbury Park Police Department converged on the home on Chelsea Avenue in connection with a shooting in Asbury Park. The incident in Long Branch occurred shortly before 5:15 p.m., Saldida said.

NJ Transit has suspended service between Long Branch and Little Silver in both directions because of the incident.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team was responding.

"There is no danger to the surrounding public at this time,'' Linskey said. She said it was an ongoing an active investigation scene and that the office would be releasing more information when available.

The shooting of the detective comes 24 years after Long Branch Detective Patrick King was murdered. The father of two was killed on November 20, 1997.

