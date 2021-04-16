Detective testifies accused Arnold shooter wrote letters to coerce and intimidate witnesses

Rich Cholodofsky, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 16—The man on trial for the attempted homicide of a man in Arnold three years ago unsuccessfully tried to bribe his accuser into blaming another person for the shooting, a detective testified Thursday.

Westmoreland County Detective James Williams also told a Westmoreland County jury that Nicholas Haynes tried to convince a jail inmate to claim the shooting victim recanted identifying Haynes as of his attacker.

Williams testifed that two handwritten letters sent to inmates at the county jail in 2019 and 2020 were traced back to Haynes, the man on trial for the April 12, 2018 shooting of Malcolm Dunem in Arnold.

Haynes, 24, with listed addresses in Greensburg, Somerset and New Kensington, is on trial on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and a weapons offense, as well as counts of witness intimidation, criminal solicitation and fabrication of evidence.

Williams testified one letter written in 2019, a year after Haynes' arrest, was handed over to authorities by a fellow jail inmate. It was addressed to Dunem. In it, Haynes demanded Dunem change his story to identify another man as his shooter and offers to have friends pay him for doing so, Williams said.

"I need you on this. My life is literally in your hands," according to the letter Williams read to jurors during the third day of Haynes' trial.

Williams testified no fingerprints were found on the letter, but a handwriting expert confirmed that Haynes was its author.

A second letter was turned over to detectives last year from another inmate who claimed he was asked to copy its text and send it along to Haynes' defense attorney, Williams testified. The original letter, written by Haynes, claimed Dunem changed his story that Haynes was the man who shot him.

Williams told jurors Haynes asked the inmate to write that Dunem felt bad he falsely implicated Haynes out of personal animus and that someone else committed the crime.

Prosecutors contend Dunem, now 21, was shot three times, in the abdomen, leg and arm during a drug deal in an alley near his Arnold home.

Dunem was hospitalized for nearly a month after the shooting. He endured five surgeries to repair the damage.

Witnesses previously testified Haynes was upset that Dunem identified two relatives in an unrelated robbery.

Prosecution witnesses on Thursday testified the .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun turned over to police and linked to Haynes was the same weapon that fired spent cartridges investigators found at the shooting scene.

The trial is expected to continue Friday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Investors Liked UnitedHealth Group's Q1 Results

    UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) weathered the COVID-19 pandemic pretty well in 2020. Shares of the health-insurance giant jumped 19%, topping the performance of the S&P 500 index. The health-insurance stock rose nearly 4% on the news.

  • Biden's climate duo of Kerry and McCarthy puts U.S. back in global warming fight

    An unlikely duo is steering President Joe Biden's efforts to restore U.S. credibility on fighting climate change: a patrician former presidential candidate and a plain-speaking, long-time civil servant – both with Boston roots and baseball loyalties. John Kerry and Gina McCarthy worked together under former President Barack Obama, when Kerry served as secretary of state and McCarthy led the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • The Taliban and Afghan government may both be unhappy with Biden's troop withdrawal plan

    On the record, Afghanistan's government appears to have accepted President Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from the country by or before Sept. 11, 2021. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday that he spoke with Biden and "respects" the decision, adding that the government's security forces are "fully capable" of defending the country in a post-U.S. era. But other reports are suggesting the decision stings. "You cannot achieve a political settlement if you don't have a military presence," an Afghan government security official told The Wall Street Journal, referring to efforts to reach an agreement with the Taliban to end the country's decades-long conflict. "The only leverage the U.S. has over the Taliban is the presence of U.S. forces." An Afghan official briefed on the specifics of Biden's withdrawal plan told The Washington Post the exit will "embolden" the Taliban. "It gives them a win, and neither the Afghan government or the Americans get anything in return," he said, though he did concede that the new timeline at least provides Kabul some "clarity" and a few extra months to prepare for the U.S. departure. The Taliban, meanwhile, had expected the U.S. to stick to the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed upon by the Trump administration, and the group has issued a warning to the Biden administration. If "foreign forces fail to exit our country on the specified date, problems will certainly be compounded and those [who] failed to comply with the agreement will be held liable," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Wednesday, per the Post. On Tuesday, the Taliban said it would not participate in any peace negotiations until U.S. and other foreign forces are gone. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planAt least 8 dead in Indianapolis FedEx shootingMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • 7 details you may have missed in the latest 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer

    A new "Fast 9" trailer teases the return of some characters from "Tokyo Drift" and the bucket list item Helen Mirren has been waiting years to do.

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • A pro soccer star says she was racially profiled by an opposing team's security - and the aftermath led to an ugly mess for the league

    The National Women's Soccer League fined two teams for speaking out about the incident while the league was the midst of an investigation.

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Meet the team of Black executives who quickly mobilized hundreds of CEOs to oppose restrictive voting laws

    The men, who texted and emailed hundreds of companies, didn't expect to have 700 corporations, nonprofits, and law firms sign on.

  • Britain calls out Russia for 'malign' cyber attacks

    Britain has accused the Kremlin of being behind cyber attacks on UK soil and summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Office. It came as Joe Biden imposed tough new economic sanctions on Moscow, and expelled 10 Russian diplomats, over the same SolarWinds hack that caused chaos to US government computer systems last year. For the first time, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, the defensive branch of GCHQ, confirmed that a "low single-digit number" of public sector organisations had been hit, although it said the impact had been "low". It refused to confirm reports that NHS trusts were among the infiltrated targets, but a Government source said the "objective was espionage, aiming to obtain information". At the Foreign Office, Sir Philip Barton, the Permanent Under Secretary, expressed Britain's "deep concern" to Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador, over a "pattern of malign activity" including cyber attacks, interference in democratic processes, and the build-up of military forces near Ukraine. The ambassador was told the Kremlin "needs to cease its provocations".

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

    Chile's health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a "stabilization" of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination program that has fully innoculated a third of the population. Health minister Enrique Paris told reporters he hoped the 9,000 record daily cases reached last week represented the peak of the latest outbreak. Chile has now vaccinated 50% of its 15 million-strong target population with at least one dose of the Pfizer or Sinovac-developed drugs, and given 32.7% two doses, Paris said.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Eric Greitens was biggest donor to own Senate campaign; State filing raises red flags

    Half of the money Eric Greitens raised came from Eric Greitens to pay Eric Greitens.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Cameron Smith leads RBC Heritage after career-low 62

    Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62, his career low on the PGA Tour, and take a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. Cink finished his 63 around lunchtime and no one appeared likely to beat that score in overcast, breezier afternoon conditions. Smith surpassed his previous low of 63, accomplished three times on tour.

  • Man charged with arson attack on Black church caught with help from Tesla security camera

    Prosecutors say Dushko Vulchev behind string of fires and tyre slashings in Massachusetts town