Detective testifies shell casings found in Ramey's car match casing at scene

Knox County Courthouse.

GALESBURG — Jake Taylor was the first police officer who arrived at the scene Jan. 4, 2021, after receiving a notice of shots fired.

Taylor testified that he was flagged down by Michael Hubbard, who was standing next to the driver’s side door of a silver Chevrolet Impala. Taylor said he found Rachel Likes inside the vehicle with “significant injuries” and a slow pulse.

Rachel Likes.

“I was saying ‘Rachel stay with me, Rachel stay with me,’ but she was not responsive,” Taylor told the court.

Likes was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m. in the emergency room at Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

Taylor was one of 10 witnesses called by the prosecution Monday in the second day of the trial of Maquesha Ramey, who is accused of shooting and killing Likes and faces three counts of first degree murder. Circuit Judge Richard H. Gambrell is presiding.

According to court filings, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin has indicated his intention to seek a natural life sentence should Ramey be found guilty. The minimum possible penalty is 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, of which Ramey would be required to serve 100% of the sentence.

Maquesha Ramey

The first wave of 13 witnesses called on Friday featured accounts from detectives who found Ramey’s vehicles abandoned near her home on Jan.4, 2021, Ramey’s ex-boyfriend Hubbard who had been dating Likes at the time of the shooting and a man who found a Glock pistol and a wig in a ditch near N. Soangetaha Rd months after the shooting.

Dr. Amanda Yeomans, who conducted Likes’ autopsy, also testified on Friday. Yeomans outlined the trajectory of Likes’ four wounds for the jury, including a gunshot wound to her head and to the left side of Likes’ body.

More: Prosecutors: Maquesha Ramey shot Rachel Likes multiple times in ex-boyfriend's driveway

Monday’s batch of witnesses provided the jury with more insight into the events leading up to and after the shooting, as prosecutors played police body-cam footage and tapes from security cameras aimed outside Ramey’s residence.

Story continues

Detective Mark McLaughlin walked the jury through a series of videos taken from security cameras on Knox County Housing Authority premises. One camera captured what resembled a dark sedan pulling up a fire lane and stopping outside Ramey’s address at 1074 W. South St. at 12:52 p.m. the day of the shooting.

Video footage shows that after a person is seen exiting the vehicle at 12:55 p.m., the vehicle does not move until 4:40 p.m. when a person carrying a white handbag re-enters the vehicle from the direction of 1074 W. South St. The car is then seen pulling onto W. South St. and heading east at 4:49 p.m., approximately eight minutes before the report of the shooting.

More: Suspect in driveway murder case faces 45 years to life

McLaughlin testified that according to his expertise and knowledge of the case, he believes the person seen entering and exiting the vehicle camera is Ramey. Defense objected numerous times throughout this testimony on grounds that McLaughlin was not present in the fire lane at the time of the recording and therefore cannot discern the identity of the person in the footage any better than the jury.

Footage from another camera angle showed a person at 5:24 p.m., approximately 26 minutes after the report of the shooting, running on foot from the south side near 1074 W. South St. and getting into a parked vehicle resembling an SUV. The SUV then heads west on W. South St., in the direction of BNSF railroad property.

Ramey’s Ford Explorer truck was later found in a BNSF access road.

McLaughlin testified that he obtained a search warrant for Ramey’s residence at 1074 W. South St. Once inside, the detective took photographs of a pink box that contained a wig and the package for a wig cap in the trash can. A wig which consisted of reddish-brown strands was later found in a bag with a Glock pistol in a ditch near N. Soangetaha Rd.

McLaughlin testified that he also obtained a search warrant for Ramey’s Chevrolet Malibu. Inside the vehicle, the detective found multiple shell casings, a modular optic system which would attach onto a Glock pistol and a “mag loader,” a device used to help load bullets into magazines. McLaughlin testified that the shell casings inside Ramey’s vehicle matched the single shell casing found at the crime scene under Likes’ car.

Community Service Coordinator Jonna VanArsdale was monitoring Ramey’s parole at the time of the shooting. VanArsdale testified that Ramey had asked for a travel permit to visit her family in Mississippi starting Dec. 29, 2020. Ramey received permission.

After the shooting took place on Jan. 4, 2021, Ramey called 911 operators. She spoke to Police Lt. Darren Worsfield at approximately 5:41 p.m. and claimed she was still out of state.

“I’m on the highway right now, trying to get back,” Ramey said, in a recording of a phone call played to the jury.

Police Officer Kyle Winbigler testified that he was at 1074 W. South St. when Ramey and her cousin arrived in a vehicle at approximately 9:19 p.m on Jan 5., 2021. Ramey turned herself in to the police and Winbigler testified he found a white and gold purse in the vehicle.

Deputy Michael Hughs testified that he was working at the Knox County Jail on March 13, 2021, when a fight broke out among inmates. Hughs said that Ramey had gotten into a fight with another inmate at approximately 5:35 p.m.

Hughes testified that after the fight he had overheard Ramey say, “the girl she had shot in the face had put up more of a fight.”

The trial is set to continue on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Murder trial testimony: Shell casings found in Maquesha Ramey's car