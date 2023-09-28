Detective, victim advocacy group to screen 'Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic' Thursday

EVANSVILLE — The public is invited to attend a free screening and discussion of the film “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” Thursday evening.

The Southwest Indiana Regional Coalition Against Trafficking, or SIRCAT, will host the event in collaboration with the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police, Holly’s House, and other local organizations. The screening will take place at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, located at 801 Court St., at 6 p.m.

Christina Wicks, a coalition coordinator for the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program, said “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” highlights the threat posed by bad actors online who use threats and intimidation to obtain sexual images from children and young people.

“It really does uncover a lot of kind of the myths and different things behind sextortion,” Wicks told the Courier & Press. “They have different victims kind of tell their stories and what they’ve been through… A lot about grooming and the self-esteem of youths that are being targeted.”

Wicks did not have data to show how prevalent sextortion is in the Tri-State, but child advocacy organizations and law enforcement agencies say the threat has grown in recent years.

In January, the FBI issued a warning about a “global financial sextortion crisis,” with the agency saying it had received thousands of reports regarding sextortion in recent years.

Thursday night’s screening will feature more than just a movie. Wicks will speak about how sextortion impacts victims and their families, particularly as cases are adjudicated in the criminal justice system. Evansville Police Department Detective Bryan Brown, who came up with the idea to screen the film, will discuss how such cases are investigated locally.

Wicks said attendees will be provided dinner from Chick-fil-A and can enter to receive giveaways. There will not be childcare at the event.

“I think the more information we can educate people with, the better we can work on these issues because people don't want to talk about this just yet,” Wicks said. “People think it’s something new, but it really is not.”

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, sextortion usually entails one person issuing threats to another in order to blackmail the victim into sending sexually explicit images.

The agency said that in 2022, its investigative division received over 3,000 tips regarding cases of sextortion.

“It starts simply enough,” the agency stated in a primer on the issue. “A teen responds to an online request to expose parts of their body on a webcam or send a nude photo to a new online ‘friend.’ The next thing the teen knows, their new friend threatens to expose them by publicizing the photos — unless they pose for more explicit photos or send money.”

The issue garnered headlines in Evansville on Sept. 15, when the police arrested a Hendricks County man and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography after he allegedly extorted nude photographs from minors.

Detectives wrote that the man, 33-year-old Andrew N. Mitchell, used threats and intimidation to coerce children as young as 12 years old into sending him child sexual abuse imagery.

The case is ongoing.

Detective Brown pitched the film screening to SIRCAT and other organizations in the hopes of educating parents and caregivers about sextortion. Brown has worked cases with an FBI task force and utilized facilities at Holly’s House, a child advocacy organization, where trained forensic interviewers and other personnel work with victims of crimes like sextortion to secure testimony and evidence without further traumatizing the victim.

“He approached Holly's House and even myself and said, ‘Hey, I'm gonna show this film screening, and it really needs to get shown to parents,’” Wicks said. “(The film) has different victims kind of tell their stories and what they’ve been through. They do talk about anger.”

“Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” is based in the Virginia area, and aside from victim interviews, the film will discuss law enforcement’s response to sextortion cases and tactics employed by perpetrators to evade detection. At the heart of the film is the case of a Navy pilot who posed as a teenage boy online in order to coerce children as young as 12 years old to send him explicit photos.

“By unsealing a case of a Top Gun pilot with hundreds of victims and interviewing victims and their parents, this true-crime piece opens the eyes of viewers as to how this atrocious crime is becoming widespread,” Wicks wrote in a news release announcing the screening. “Every parent, caregiver or youth worker should watch this film.”

The event is expected to run until about 8:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to ask questions after the film screening.

When: 6 p.m. CST, Thursday, Sept. 28

Where: Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 801 Court Street, Evansville, IN 47708

More information: SIRCAT

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Detective, victim advocacy group to screen 'sextortion' film Thursday