Detective: Victim who was beaten in Lexington parking garage is still hospitalized

A deadly shooting and severe beating which occurred inside a Lexington parking garage last weekend was partially caught on surveillance camera, a Lexington detective said in court Friday.

Michael Yocum, 36, died in the shooting. The other victim, identified by an investigator as Anthony True, is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries after he was beaten. Detective Joshua Woodward said he last checked with the hospital on Wednesday, and doctors had not been able to assess True’s injuries due to swelling in his brain.

Those were some of the new details revealed during a preliminary hearing on Friday about the fight and shooting. Juan Linares, 23, has been charged with murder while Humberto Saucedo-Salagado, 25; and Oziel Saucedo-Salagado, 28, have been charged with first-degree assault in connection to the fight.

Police said they were called to the Victorian Square parking garage for a report of shots fired at 2:52 a.m. last Saturday. When they arrived, they found Yocum suffering from a gunshot wound. True was also found unresponsive.

Detective: Bullet hit shooting victim’s heart

Yocum was pronounced dead on scene at 4:04 a.m. by the Fayette County Coroner’s office. Yocum was shot in the back and the bullet pierced his heart, Woodward said.

True was taken to the hospital in critical condition and spent some time intubated on a ventilator, Woodward said in court Friday. Woodward said the Saucedo-Salagado brothers kicked True in the head while he was defenseless on the ground.

After their arrest, the Saucedo-Salagado brothers told Woodward during an interview the situation escalated when Linares said something to True and Yocum, who were in True’s car at the time, according to Woodward. It’s unknown what Linares said.

Surveillance footage at the garage partially captured the ensuing fight, which Woodward said was started by True after Linares’ comment. Yocum joined in shortly after, Woodward said.

While surveillance footage didn’t fully capture the assault and the shooting, it did clearly identify all the parties involved, according to Woodward. It also caught a Lexus driven by the Saucedo-Salagado brothers, and Woodward said investigators used the license plate on that vehicle to track down the brothers.

Linares was not with the Saucedo-Salagado brothers at the time of their arrest, Woodward said. He was eventually taken into custody at his residence on Devonport Drive.

Police found a 9 mm Smith & Wesson at Linares’ residence, which is a preliminary match for a shell casing found at the scene, Woodward said. The gun and shell casing were being sent to Kentucky State Police for further testing.

Ultimately, Fayette District Judge Melissa Moore determined there was probable cause in Linares and Humberto Saucedo-Salagado’s cases and sent them to a grand jury. Oziel Saucedo-Salagado separately waived his right to a preliminary hearing beforehand, sending his case to a grand jury as well.

The grand jury will determine if there’s enough evidence against the three men to indict them, which would send their case to Fayette Circuit Court, where a potential trial would be held.

Linares is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Fayette County Detention Center. The Saucedo-Salagado brothers were released from jail hours after their arrest after each posted a $10,000 bond.