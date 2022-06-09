Detectives find $11,000 worth of narcotics in Paso Robles drug bust

A man was arrested in Paso Robles after detectives stopped his car and discovered $11,000 worth of narcotics.

On May 17, detectives from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit, Gang Task Force and Probation Unit made contact with Edgar Monge, 40, as he was pulling into the parking lot of a Paso Robles shopping center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at the time he was stopped by the task force, Monge had been in violation of his probation. Monge had previously been convicted in 2019 for sales of a controlled substance.

While they were searching Monge’s car, the detectives found a backpack containing methamphetamine. They also discovered a hidden compartment between the back seat and the frame of the car, where they found a locked pouch containing a large amount of fentanyl. In addition, detectives found counterfeit Oxycodone pills, heroin and drug paraphernalia, which the Sheriff’s Office said indicated the sale of narcotics.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office estimated the value of all the narcotics found to be around $11,000. In addition to the drugs, detectives found more than $2,000 in cash.

Following the search of his car, Monge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance for sale.

Monge posted bail for his probation violation charges and was released on his new narcotics charges, in accordance with the Statewide Emergency Bail Schedule.