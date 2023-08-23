Detectives make 13 arrests, seize around $20,000 worth of drugs at Gorge music festival

Detectives made 13 arrests and seized around $20,000 worth of drugs at the Gorge Amphitheater during the Bass Canyon music festival last weekend, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the substances ranged from hallucinogens like LSD to stimulants like cocaine to cannabis.

Detectives also seized ketamine, MDMA, MDA, and DMT.

The sheriff’s office said 14 different investigations were conducted which led to the 13 arrests and resulted in 29 felony drug distribution charges and 1 felony identity theft charge.

“The Gorge Amphitheater encourages law enforcement proactivity at their concerts that are known to have an illegal drug culture due to the number of overdoses and incidents they have experienced over the years,” said the sheriff’s office. “Those include overdose deaths and the June shooting where the suspect claimed that psychedelic mushrooms contributed to his violence.”

The sheriff’s office also added that the Gorge campground is a large field of around 125 acres with campsites less than 10 feet apart.

“The campground held 20,000-25,000 people this past weekend. For comparison, the 2021 population of the city of Moses Lake was 25,583,” said the sheriff’s office.

The amount of drugs seized was worth around $20,000. For a detailed list go here.



