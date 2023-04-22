Detectives make 2 arrests in connection to January fatal shooting in Puyallup

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that it made two arrests this week in connection to a January fatal shooting in Puyallup.

According to the sheriff’s department, detectives tracked down and arrested an 18-year-old man on Tuesday. On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy turned himself in to investigators.

Detectives believe the two suspects set up a meeting with the victim so they could rob him, but then shot him before leaving the scene.

On the evening of Jan. 28, deputies were called to the 12600 block of 90th Avenue East, near Rogers High School, after a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old man in a car in “grave condition.” Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the way to the hospital, but the man died from his injuries in the ambulance.