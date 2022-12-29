Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected.

The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.

The second happened 32 days later on Aug. 21, when someone driving by a camper on St. Peters Church Road saw flames shooting out of it and called authorities. Deputies said once firefighters made it inside, they found the body of Michael Mitchke, 57. He had been shot as well, deputies confirmed Thursday.

On Thursday, deputies said they were able to determine the incidents could be related based on evidence from both scenes. The sheriff’s office said they’ve been investigating leads relentlessly but have not made any arrests in either case, and cannot release any more details at this time because it might jeopardize the investigation.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office had already offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Mitchke’s death, and Mitchke’s family offered an additional $10,000 reward for the same. In Land’s case, the sheriff’s office also offered a $10,000 reward.

With the potential connection between the cases, someone with information that meets the criteria could receive a total reward $30,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711, or Det. Kevin Holshouser at 704-216-8702.

