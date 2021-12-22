Detectives arrest 11 for public indecency at Oklahoma City's Trosper Park

A two-day undercover operation resulted in 11 arrests at a southeast Oklahoma City park and police are now increasing surveillance of the area.

Eleven men were arrested at Trosper Park on SE 29 Street from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17. According to police reports, all 11 suspects were arrested for public indecency or "acts of lewd behavior."

The Oklahoma City Police Department Vice Enforcement Unit conducted the undercover operation after receiving numerous citizen complaints of criminal sexual acts occurring at the metro park.

Trosper Park, 2300 SE 29, has gained a reputation for casual sex and hook-ups since the 1970s.

Police unit parked outside of the Oklahoma City Police Headquarters, downtown, Thursday, March 19, 2020. [Photo by Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman]

"We're not trying to single any particular group out, but you cannot be engaging in this type of behavior out in the open," said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight.

According to police reports, detectives posing as visitors parked their vehicles in a lot where other drivers would engage with them. In one case, a vehicle circled a detective's car, the driver signaling for the undercover officer to follow him to another part of the park. Other individuals were seen "performing lewd acts" in parked cars and near a playground.

In each case, arrests were made without incident, and any involved vehicles were impounded.

"This is a place where we repeatedly have to go to to address this issue," Knight said. "We're going to have undercover officers there from time to time, and if you choose to go out there and engage in this type of activity, you may just be right there with an undercover police officer and you may be facing arrest because of it."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police arrest 11 people for public indecency at Trosper Park