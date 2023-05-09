Detectives make arrest in 28-year-old sex assault cold case, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Cold Case Unit arrested a man in Concord accused of sexually assaulting a woman on June 17, 1994.

James Wayne Ingersoll, 50, is accused of breaking into the home of a then 39-year-old woman on North Cloudman Street in northwest Charlotte at 1:30 a.m. that night and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.

A sexual assault kit was conducted, and more evidence was taken in 2018 and 2019. The forensic samples from that scene matched another sex assault case in 2010 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Detectives utilized genetic genealogy and got a DNA sample from Ingersoll. That sample connected the suspect to both cases.

Ingersoll was arrested Thursday in Concord.

He was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary.

The victims have been told of the arrest.