Detectives arrest 41-year-old man for child solicitation in undercover chat operation

A 41-year-old Salisbury man was arrested Thursday after in an undercover chat operation, where he tried to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old child, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Steven Jerome Anthony Polk Jr. is accused of trying to meet the teenager to carry out sex acts.

The suspect contacted an undercover detective through social media and sent sexually explicit messages.

Polk asked that he and the child meet at Granite Quarry Civic Park.

Investigators arrested Polk, who was carrying meth, at the park, detectives said.

Polk was charged with solicitation of a child by computer, disseminating obscene material to a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $50,000 secured bond and was put in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Polk has a first appearance in court on Friday.

