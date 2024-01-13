BEDFORD TWP. — Police on Thursday arrested a Bedford Township man who was wanted in Ohio on a charge of providing harmful material to juveniles.

Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's VIPER (Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response) Task Force along with detectives from the Perrysburg, Ohio, Police Department executed arrest and search warrants in the 500 block of East Erie Road in Bedford Township, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Officers took a 31-year-old man into custody and lodged him at the Monroe County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

Perrysburg police held a warrant for the man, who is accused of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, the release said. Under Ohio law, harmful matter represents "nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sado-masochistic abuse."

Sheriff Troy Goodnough reminds residents that tips about suspected child exploitation or human trafficking can be provided to the VIPER task force by calling 734-240-7535.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Detectives arrest Bedford Township man wanted in Ohio