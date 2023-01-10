Detectives arrest Bradenton man from 2006 cold case murder

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a 2006 murder cold case.

After 16 years, detectives have enough evidence to charge Pedro Garcia, 40, with the murder of Guadalupe Vela, 20. This is the second cold case murder charge against Garcia within the last seven months. In June 2021, Garcia was issued an arrest warrant for the 2014 murder of Samuel Conde. He was arrested while out on bond for an unrelated homicide.

Vela was at the Santa Fe Bar and Grill in Bradenton on the evening of June 25, 2006, when he got into an argument with Garcia, who was a known member of the criminal street gang, East Side Crip, deputies said.

Vela, who was a member of a rival gang, continued to argue with Garcia outside of the bar before they both went their separate ways.

Vela was at a relative’s house when he came across Garcia a second time, and the two began arguing again. Garcia shot at Vela, hitting him twice in the back while he was trying to get away. Vela was found dead in the backyard, deputies said.

Deputies collected 9mm bullet casings in the roadway, but there was a potential witness who refused to talk to them at the time.

A few months later, Garcia was stopped in October 2006 for a traffic violation when deputies found a 9mm pistol in his car. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would later link the gun from his car to the one from the crime scene, but the rounds that struck Vela likely came from a different gun, deputies said.

Detectives spoke to witnesses who said Garcia made statements about killing Vela.

In the summer of 2022, detectives learned that Garcia confided to another inmate at the Manatee County Jail that he killed Vela. Garcia told him very specific details from that night of the crime scene.

In July 2021, detectives interviewed a prisoner at the Wakulla Correctional Institution who also confirmed witnessing Garcia shoot Vela.

Detectives think that Garcia might have committed other violent crimes that remain unsolved from the early to mid-2000s. He remains in the custody of the Sheriff's Office following his arrest.

