Detectives make arrest in Bronx slaying outside NYCHA complex

An ex-con has been arrested for a fatal shooting in the Bronx four months ago, police said Saturday.

Detectives took Mark McLaurin, 41, into custody on Friday for the Oct. 6 clash in front of NYCHA’s Jackson Houses on E. 158th St. near Park Ave. in Melrose.

Victim Jerode Ervin, 31, of Brooklyn, was standing outside a building on E. 158th St. about 4:35 a.m. when McLaurin shot him in the chest, cops said.

EMS rushed Ervin to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

It was not immediately disclosed why McLaurin targeted Ervin. Cops charged McLaurin with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Saturday.

At the time of the shooting outside the Jackson Houses, residents said violence and bloodshed had become a fact of life in the neighborhood.

“I hear a lot of stuff... you hear gun shots and all you hear is they shot so and so. I don’t even look out at the window,” said one man who asked that he only be identified by his first name, Alberto. “If a bullet is out there for me, it’s out there for me, if it’s not it’s not.”

McLaurin was convicted of attempted burglary in 2012 and sentenced to prison, according to State Department of Corrections records. He was released in 2014 was remained on parole until 2017.