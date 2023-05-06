Detectives arrest fugitive who killed Brooklyn woman in rent dispute: NYPD

Detectives have arrested a fugitive who fled the U.S. after killing a Brooklyn woman during a rent dispute, police said Saturday.

Suspect Trevlon Marshall, 28, was picked up in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and extradited back to Brooklyn, where he was charged with murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting Danielle Parker in the neck outside her family’s East New York home on Oct. 16.

Parker, 29, died six days later at Brookdale University Hospital, cops said.

“This is a horror movie,” Parker’s sister Amani Parker told the Daily News shortly after the shooting. “It’s a bad dream and I can’t wake up.”

Parker was having Sunday dinner at her family’s apartment on Dumont St. near Vermont St. when Marshall’s girlfriend, who had recently been kicked out by them for not paying her share of the rent, showed up about 8 p.m., relatives said.

“(Danielle) heard it on speaker,” Amani Parker recalled. “(Marshall) was threatening us saying, ‘Come outside, come outside and fight.’ He said he had a gun.”

Marshall also made calls and sent texts to the Parker’s family, enabling detectives to learn his identity and establish probable cause to arrest him, cops said.

But by the time they identified him as a suspect, he had already fled more than 2,000 miles to Trinidad and Tobago.

It took several months to build a case against Marshall and locate him on the island, cops said.

On April 27, a Brooklyn grand jury indicted Marshall on murder, manslaughter and weapons possession charges, according to court papers.

He was arrested on the island and brought back to New York on Wednesday where he was ordered held without bail following his arraignment.

Parker’s family had let Marshall, his girlfriend and a 4-year-old child stay with them but they didn’t pay their share of the rent, Parker’s family told the News.

The woman and Marshall ultimately agreed to leave and Parker’s family never attempted to collect the $500 they were owed — but a series of aggressive text messages suddenly “came out of nowhere,” relatives said.

Parker, who lost her job as a security guard during the pandemic, had a 4-year-old daughter, Harmony.

With Nicholas Williams