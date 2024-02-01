Detectives arrest gunman in Sarasota Commons shooting that left man dead

The gunman in the Sarasota Commons shooting was arrested by officers on Wednesday.

Joseph Brice Jr., 32, was arrested and will face premeditated murder charges in the shooting that left Jamez R. White dead, marking the second arrest that detectives have made. Juan Claudio, 26, was arrested on Friday and will face third-degree murder charges after commissioning the victim to commit bank fraud, which Claudio arranged and participated in with Brice, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The three men parked in the parking lot of the Sarasota Commons U.S. Post Office, and Claudio went inside to get a $1,000 money order, leaving White and Brice in the car. While he was inside the post office, Claudio heard five gunshots and went outside to find White on the floor of the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Detectives would later find out that Claudio, White and Brice had a large amount of money, and that they were withdrawing cash from fraudulent accounts at several banks in the area. A search of the crime scene showed numerous high-dollar money bands, a Chase bank receipt, and several banking documents in the glove box.

An anonymous source told detectives that there was some animosity between Brice and Claudio due to a large amount of money that was owed to Brice from Claudio, according to an affidavit. The source said Brice was planning on robbing Claudio. Police representatives were unable to say why Brice shot White.

