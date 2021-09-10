Detectives arrest high school teacher on suspicion of raping student

Sep. 9—Last week, detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Sex Crimes Unit arrested 39-year-old Krystal Jackson of the Kingsburg area in Tulare County on suspicion of rape.

She has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on four counts of rape, along with single counts of continuous sex abuse of a child, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a child, communicating with a child to commit a felony and meeting with a child for lewd purposes.

Her bail is set at $215,000.

On Friday, Sept. 3, Sex Crimes detectives, with the assistance of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, began an investigation into allegations surrounding a teacher named Krystal Jackson of Mountain View (Independent Study) School in Reedley. This school is part of the Kings Canyon Unified School District.

Detectives received reports of Jackson engaging in continuous sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy. The investigation revealed that Jackson and the boy met at the Dunlap Leadership Academy, according to a release from authorities. Over the course of an unspecified amount of time, Jackson had several one-on-one meetings with the student and sexual misconduct took place, investigators say.

This remains an ongoing investigation and detectives are working to determine the locations where the alleged sexual abuse may have occurred between Jackson and her now-former student.

There is a possibility that there are other victims, investigators say. If you are aware of such behavior, please contact Detective Jose Leon at (559) 600-8205 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward