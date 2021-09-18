Detectives arrest man accused of severely beating elderly mother

Sep. 17—A man who allegedly assaulted his mother, leaving the woman in her late 70s hospitalized, has been arrested.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives, with the assistance of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, located and arrested Edward Leavens without incident Wednesday afternoon near Sprague Avenue and Pines Road in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

Leavens, 56, was booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant. His bond is set at $100,000.

The victim remains hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition, the release said.

Leavens reportedly beat his mother, leaving her with life-threatening injuries at the time, early in the morning on Sept. 10 at a residence on the 9300 block of East Cataldo Avenue in Spokane Valley, according to a previous sheriff's office release.

One of the woman's other sons reportedly found his mother bloodied at the residence.