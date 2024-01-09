Detectives arrest man in fatal Ocean Shore hit-and-run

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol arrested a man suspected in last weeks fatal hit-and-run in Ocean Shores.

With assistance from the Ocean Shores Police Department, the 64-year-old man was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail.

Sometime in the evening of Dec. 31, 2023, and Jan. 1, the driver of a silver Nissan Rogue struck and killed a bicyclist on northbound State Route 115, near mile post 2.

The bicyclist’s body was discovered the next morning on the shoulder of the roadway by a passerby in the afternoon of Jan. 1.



