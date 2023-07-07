Detectives arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy in Northern California

Yuba County sheriff’s detectives arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of homicide in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy killed late Thursday at an apartment complex in the small town of Linda.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. at the Shasta Glen Apartments in the 6000 block of Gossett Way, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the 13-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics performed lifesaving measures at the scene, but the boy died from his injuries. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the boy’s name.

Detectives arrested Gabriel Angel Aguayo on a homicide charge in connection with the boy’s death. Sheriff’s officials said detectives were still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Detectives immediately started their investigation. The California Department of Justice assisted sheriff’s detectives in collecting evidence at the crime scene, authorities said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call sheriff’s detectives at 530-749-7777.