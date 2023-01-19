Detectives arrest suspect in robberies targeting students near Sacramento high school

Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of robbing students last month near their Sacramento high school in “broad daylight,” thefts reportedly committed by masked suspects.

Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18, was arrested Tuesday in connection with two robberies that occurred Dec. 19 near C.K. McClatchy High School, the Sacramento Police Department announced Wednesday in social media posts.

Young remained in custody Thursday at the Sacramento County Jail, where his bail was set at $100,000. He faces charges of robbery and attempted robbery, according to jail records.

The two McClatchy High students were robbed by masked suspects in “broad daylight” about 10 to 15 minutes after students were dismissed for the day, Principal Andrea Egan wrote in a Dec. 20 letter to parents. The principal said the students were robbed near the student parking lot along Freeport Boulevard.

Egan said the students were not harmed during the robbery, “but the incident rattled them.” The principal said the robbers wore hoods and “COVID-style medical masks.”

The suspects ran from the scene and got away in a nearby black Nissan Altima, according to Egan. It was unclear whether any weapons were brandished during the Land Park robbery. The school, less than a mile northeast of William Land Regional Park, has more than 2,000 students.

“Thanks to tips, photos, and videos witnesses provided, Sac PD had a lot of information to use in this investigation,” Egan wrote Thursday in an emailed message to parents announcing the arrest. “I hope this provides some peace of mind that this case is nearing a resolution.”

The Police Department assigned detectives to investigate the robberies. Police said the detectives later identified Young as one of the suspects and obtained a felony arrest warrant for him. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 30 filed a criminal complaint against Young in the robbery case.

On Tuesday, detectives found Young in the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue in Arden Arcade and arrested him. While taking him into custody, the detectives found Young in possession of a concealed and loaded gun reported as stolen, according to the Police Department.

Story continues

Young also faces charges of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle and being in possession of stolen property, according to jail records. He was being held without bail on those charges.

Police said the robbery investigation remains active, and detectives continue to follow up on leads to identify and locate additional suspects.

“Violent crime has a significant impact on our community,” police said in the social media posts. “We continue to use diligent investigations as part of our strategy to reduce it.”

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this investigation to call officers at 916-808-5471.