Detectives find and arrest suspect in Sacramento fatal shooting in Humboldt County

Detectives looking for a man suspected of committing a deadly shooting last month in Sacramento found and arrested him Tuesday in Humboldt County.

Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the Oct. 10 shooting of Christopher Lee Smith, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Olmstead Drive, a few blocks west of Norwood Avenue in Sacramento’s Strawberry Manor neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man, later identified as Smith, with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. Medics took Smith to a hospital.

Smith, 37, of Sacramento, died later that day from his injuries, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Homicide detectives later identified Vongphasouk as the suspected gunman in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On The detectives on Tuesday, with help from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, found Vongphasouk and took him into custody.

Vongphasouk on Wednesday remained in custody at the Humboldt County Jail. He will be later returned to Sacramento County to face charges in the deadly shooting.