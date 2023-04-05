Detectives arrest a suspect on suspicion of capital murder in Denton double homicide

Police on Monday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of capital murder in connection with a double homicide last month in Denton.

Silvester Williams was booked in the killings of Breanna Dunn and Ronald Calvert Jr., who were shot in the head as the victims sat in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive, authorities said.

Dunn, 29, and Calvert, 43, were slain about 10 p.m. on March 23.

Denton police did not publicly describe what they allege motivated the killings, but said that evidence showed that Williams and Calvert knew one another.

Williams was arrested in Lewisville. The capital murder offense applies because the police allege that Williams caused the death of two people during the same criminal act.