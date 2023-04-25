Detectives arrest suspect wanted in connection with Merced homicide, police say

A third man who was identified as a suspect in a December Merced stabbing death has been arrested, according to authorities.

Alexander Morales, 18, was arrested by Merced Police Department detectives Monday night at a home in east Merced, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Morales was wanted in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love.

Two other suspects, Jose Joya-Flores Jr., 26, and Julius Joya-Flores, 22, were previously arrested in connection with the homicide and remain in custody.

According to police, at about 12:23 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2022, officers responded to a reported assault in the 1100 block of B Street in Merced. Officers found Love suffering from multiple stab wounds and he was transported to a regional hospital where he later died.

Morales was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and murder with special circumstances, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7884 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.