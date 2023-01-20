Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim.

Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s department, the case began in summer 2022 when detectives used a confidential informant to buy fentanyl and methamphetamine from Deanda multiple times. Probable cause for Deanda’s arrest was issued in December 2022.

On Wednesday, OPNET detectives saw Deanda near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Alder Street in Sequim. OPNET notified the Sequim Police Department and an officer arrested Deanda.

A search during the arrest turned up 1.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 2.1 grams of suspected fentanyl in purple chalk form, and a digital scale with “purple powdery substances on it,” the sheriff’s office said.