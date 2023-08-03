Detectives arrest suspects in Citrus Heights homicide 16 hours after deadly shooting

Homicide detectives arrested two men found in Sierra County and wanted as suspects in the shooting death of a man hit by gunfire late Tuesday night in a Citrus Heights neighborhood.

Anthony Murti, 19, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and was being held without bail at the Sacramento County Jail, the Citrus Heights Police Department announced Thursday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office had not yet released the name of the man killed Tuesday night. His name will be released after his family has been notified.

The detectives also arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of being an accessory after the fact in the homicide. Police said he was booked at the county jail with his bail set at $200,000. By Thursday afternoon, he had been released from jail, records show.

Tuesday’s fatal shooting was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive, just west of Sunrise Boulevard and a few blocks north of Greenback Lane. Police said several 911 callers reported a man had been shot.

Officers arrived and found the wounded man in the street. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds, and officers provided immediate aid until medics arrived and took the shooting victim to a hospital. He died early Wednesday at a hospital.

The detectives arrived at the scene and launched a homicide investigation, which included interviewing witnesses and reviewing video from security cameras in the area. Police said several people were seen fleeing the area immediately after the shooting.

Crime scene investigators arrived and collected multiple pieces of evidence at the shooting scene.

Citrus Heights police detectives found and arrested the two suspects about 4 p.m. Wednesday; a little more than 16 hours after the fatal shooting. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office helped the detectives find and take the suspects into custody.

“While it is rare to make a homicide arrest within 24 hours, it is possible through strong investigative drive and perseverance, technology, and great allied agency law enforcement partnerships,” Citrus Heights Police Lt. Wesley Herman said in the news release.

Tuesday’s shooting is the second time in less than five months that someone has been killed by gunfire near the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive.

On March 20, Jason Tanom Simmons, 30, was killed after he was shot in the head inside his apartment in the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive in Citrus Heights. Police identified Joshua Zell Brisbane of Roseville as the suspect in the March fatal shooting and arrested him on suspicion of homicide on July 11.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Tuesday’s fatal shooting to call the Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.