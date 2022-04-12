Detectives arrest UC Merced police officer accused of sexual assault, domestic violence

A UC Merced police officer has been arrested on multiple allegations of stalking and domestic violence, Merced police said Monday.

Israel Garcia, 37, was taken into custody around 12 p.m. Monday in the area of East Yosemite Avenue and Paulson Road, according to Merced police Lt. Joseph Perez.

According to a Merced Police Department news release, a woman who was previously in a relationship with Garcia, told police he had been stalking her since their relationship ended last month.

Police said the woman also reported Garcia had physically and sexually assaulted her.

During an investigation, police said a GPS tracking device was found hidden inside the woman’s vehicle. According to the release, detectives believe Garcia placed the device inside the vehicle and used it to track the woman.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of stalking, false imprisonment, domestic violence, unlawful use of an electronic tracking device to locate or track a person and sexual assault, according to authorities.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Detective Gorman at 209-385-7715 or by email at gormana@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.