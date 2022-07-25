Detectives ask for help in identifying vehicle potentially involved in Spokane Valley shooting that wounded man

Jul. 24—Detectives are trying to locate the owner and driver of a white Ford Expedition to see if they have information about a shooting earlier this month in Spokane Valley that left a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The vehicle has a white ring on the outside of the front passenger's side tire, possibly caused by rubbing against a curb often while parking, and appears to have a similar white marking on the passenger side rear tire, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. There appears to be a sticker on the back window and damage to the passenger side door.

Deputies responded around 7:10 a.m. July 8 near Fourth Avenue and Carnahan Road, just south of Interstate 90, for a reported person with a weapon, according to a previous release from the agency.

A witness reported he observed a man who appeared to be armed with a gun chasing two males to the west, deputies said. Deputies then found a man who had been shot near the Dearborn Apartments on Fifth Avenue, east of Havana Street.

The wounded man, identified in search warrant records as D Von Hood, 25, was shot in the abdomen.

Hood told the sheriff's office he is homeless and was camping in a tent in the area. He said he was gathering his belongings when a white suburban-like vehicle pulled partially into the field.

Two men got out of the car, told Hood to "get out of here" and demanded his property, the victim told authorities. The two males, one of which had a firearm, then chased him through the field, Hood told investigators.

The men stopped chasing him, but Hood said he saw them starting to take his belongings as he was walked back toward his tent.

Hood told deputies he believed the gun one of the men had was not real, and as he approached, the man fired one round. Hood said he ran away from the shooter and looked for help.

Hood was taken to the hospital, where he remained that afternoon, the release said.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the owner and driver of the Ford, or who may have information about the shooting, is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10086742.