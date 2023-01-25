Detectives asking for help to identify 2 robbers in Columbia City

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood last week.

According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on Jan. 11 at around 4:30 p.m., two people drove up to the woman as she was getting out of her car in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street. A man got out of the car and pointed a gun at the woman, while his accomplice remained in the driver’s seat, the report said.

The man demanded she give him her purse, and she did out of fear of being shot. After getting her purse, the robbers drove off. They were later seen at a store on Rainer Avenue South, purchasing several gift cards with the stolen credit card.

Half an hour later, the woman robber went to another store and tried to buy more gift cards, but the card was declined, according to police.

The first suspect is a man, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a blue ski mask and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is a woman, wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with three white vertical stripes on the sleeves, black Adidas sweatpants with three stripes on on each leg, black Adidas socks with white Adidas emblems, black Crocs and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or have information about the crimes is asked to send an email to SPD5924@seattle.gov.

Woman who allegedly committed robbery in Columbia City Jan. 11.