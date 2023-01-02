Detectives asking witnesses to come forward in shooting death last week of Fresno man

A man shot and killed Friday evening in southeast Fresno was identified Monday by police as Alberto Castillo, 40.

The shooting was discovered by officers investigating a report of gunshots, said Lt. Bill Dooley. The officers found the victim, later identified as Castillo, near the intersection of Jackson and Turner avenues. They rendered first aid until Castillo was rushed to a hospital, but he died of the wounds.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not released any suspect descriptions or commented on possible motives for the violence.

Dooley said Castillo lived in the area, and detectives are searching for any witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or Detective Mark Yee at 559-621-2407.