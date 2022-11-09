Detectives asking witnesses to come forward in 2002 Merced cold case murder

Merced police detectives are seeking information on a cold case murder and believe several potential witnesses have yet to come forward.

The case involves the death of 22-year old Ryan Joel Henri.

Merced Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of West Fourth Street in Merced on May 8, 2002. When officers responded, they were directed to an apartment where Henri had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Lifesaving efforts by officers and emergency medical personnel were unsuccessful and Henri succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Detectives had several leads early on, but the case eventually went cold. Detectives have conducted a cold case review and believe there are several witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.