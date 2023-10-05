Detectives believe North Kitsap murder suspects have had help avoiding arrest

Kitsap County detectives continue to hunt for two suspects that they believe killed a man near Poulsbo earlier this week, and officials believe they’ve had help avoiding arrest.

Investigators say Brandon L. Egeler was murdered early Tuesday morning.

Arrest warrants for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary were issued for the suspects, Caleb R. Sloan and Aksel J. Strom.

The men are likely in Kitsap, Mason or Jefferson counties.

Detectives believe others have been helping the fugitives evade law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone who is found to have helped either murder suspect could be charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance, which is a felony.

If you have information about where either suspect could be, you’re asked to call 911 or email tips to kcsotips@kitsap.gov.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.com, or on the P3Tips app.

Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.