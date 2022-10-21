Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners

Cops have arrested the man they say was caught on video fatally stabbing a stranger who had complained about the killer’s bad manners, police said Friday.

Suspect Edwin Pedroza, 42, was taken into custody early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, police said.

He’s facing murder charges for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, police said.

Shocking video obtained by the Daily News shows the crazed fight that started inside the shop and ended outside.

“You didn’t even say thank you,” Nunez told his killer after holding the door for him as they both walked into the shop, according to a worker who witnessed the exchange.

“I didn’t ask you to hold it!” the killer responded.

The two men fought, bouncing off a glass counter at one point during the scuffle, video shows.

At another point, Nunez had his right hand on the killer’s throat as they battled, and the store clerk called 911.

The strangers both headed outside, where the confrontation turned deadly in just 30 seconds, the video shows.

Nunez assumed a fighting stance and taunted the other man before knocking over his e-bike, with the rider quickly making good on his threat to stab the victim with a single knife thrust into the victim’s chest.

“After he got stabbed, he was surprised,” the store worker said. “He was taunting [the biker]. My perspective, he asked for it.”

The killer took off on his bike as Nunez, in a white shirt soon soaked with blood, jumped up and down on the sidewalk before he realized he was knifed.

Nunez, who lived in a nearby shelter, died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist.

Cops identified Pedroza as a suspect in Nunez’s death about a week after the killing and released a mug shot of him, asking the public to alert police about his whereabouts.

Details about his arrest were not immediately disclosed. Pedroza’s last known address, according to police, was in Staten Island.