Detectives were called to the scene of a homicide Tuesday night at a 7-Eleven in University City.

ALSO READ: Slain Wendy’s employee was a ‘hero,’ family says

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the convenience store located on Pavilion Boulevard near University City Boulevard.

Watch Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. for the latest developments.

VIDEO: Suspects used 2 Union County homes to run illegal drug, weapons operation, police say