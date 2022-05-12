Detectives conduct homicide investigation in west Charlotte, police say
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation Thursday in west Charlotte, police said.
Someone was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue near Tuckaseegee Road.
No further information has been released.
CMPD is investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue in west Charlotte
