Detectives conduct homicide investigation in west Charlotte, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation Thursday in west Charlotte, police said.

[ALSO READ: CMPD identifies man shot, killed in west Charlotte]

Someone was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue near Tuckaseegee Road.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

