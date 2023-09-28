ADRIAN — Detectives with the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office successfully confiscated narcotics and a firearm from an Adrian residence Tuesday.

RIHNO detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Hunt Street where they retrieved the narcotics and the firearm, a news release said. Prior to doing the search, a suspect was located and arrested while parked in the parking lot at Culver’s in Adrian, the release said.

Collaborating agencies including a Michigan State Police K9 unit, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Adrian Police Department “played vital roles in the operation’s success,” RIHNO said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Detectives will work with the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue felony charges against the suspects involved in the investigation. The case remains ongoing.

RIHNO encourages the community to contribute any information regarding narcotics activity by contacting RIHNO at 517-265-5787 or by emailing MSP-RHINO@michigan.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Their cooperation, the release said, greatly assists law enforcement in combatting illegal narcotics operations.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Detectives confiscate narcotics, firearm from Adrian residence