Detectives continue to seek information about deadly February hit-and-run

Police are looking for information regarding a hit-and-run crash that killed a 43-year-old woman earlier this year.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Service Unit are still actively investigating the crash that happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Dayton identified

Tiffany Anderson, of Dayton, was found deceased on the road in the 200 block of Redwood Ave. As News Center 7 previously reported, Anderson had injuries indicating she had been struck and dragged by a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call Detective Rizer at (937)-333-1142. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit information through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

If you remain anonymous, police say you can still collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.