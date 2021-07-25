Detective's death prompts outpouring of grief, sympathy

Jul. 24—Condolences came pouring in for the Clark County Sheriff's Office and family of Detective Jeremy Brown, who was shot and killed Friday evening in east Vancouver.

State Rep. Brandon Vick, R-Vancouver, said Saturday on Facebook: "I don't wear the badge. Frankly, I'm not sure that I have the guts to do so. But I am grateful everyday for those who do. Our hearts are broken for this officer and their family, who simply went to work last night in service to us all. This is a tragic loss, and our family will always have a profound respect for those fighting to keep us safe. I hope that our law enforcement community knows that most of us average citizens have their back."

U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, also expressed sympathy to those who knew Brown.

"I'm very saddened by the news that a Clark County sheriff's deputy was killed while in the line of duty last night," she wrote on Facebook. "My heart goes out to the deputy's family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers. God bless our men and women in blue who continue to lay their lives on the line to protect our communities."

The NAACP Vancouver hoped for change in a Saturday Facebook post.

"A life lost is a tragedy. A tragedy to their family, their friends, their colleagues, and the community. We lament the loss of any life in Clark County, including this officer's life that was taken yesterday," wrote NAACP Vancouver President Jasmine Tolbert. "On a community and human level, our prayers go to the family and all involved. We hope we as a community can work together to find solutions that do not result in heartache and tragedy. No one should have to suffer this pain."

Many of the condolences were shared before the sheriff's office identified Brown as the slain deputy.

Clark County Councilwoman Temple Lentz wrote on Facebook, in part: "What we do know is that his wife, family, and friends are grieving a deep loss. Any life lost is one too many. May those he left behind find peace."

Law enforcement agencies also shared messages of grief on social media, including the Portland Police Bureau, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Auburn Police Department and many others.

"Our thoughts are with @ClarkCoSheriff today," the Vancouver Police Department said on Twitter. "We mourn the loss in our law enforcement family."

Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said on Facebook: "Our hearts are broken this evening."

Community members also posted messages of prayers and sympathy for Brown's family.

"I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the family of this dedicated officer. He was a wonderful human being," wrote one woman in the comments of a post from the Springfield, Ore., Police Department. "I know his family will feel his loss tremendously and so will the department. Prayers to all."